Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Three suspected members of PFI were detained by the police on Saturday for allegedly conspiring against the government and indulging in unlawful activities, Madhya Pradesh Police said on Sunday.

The court has handed over all of the accused on police remand till February 8.

A case has been registered by the police under Sections 121 (A) 153 (B), 120-B IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 Under Section 13(1) (b), 18 of CrPC.

According to a police statement, the accused Ghulam Rasool Shah (Age 37 years), a resident of village Bankaner Tehsil Manawar district Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. Being an active member of the PFI Indore district committee, he was in direct contact with the senior officials of the PFI organization and was working to inspire the members of the organization with the ideology of PFI by giving religious sermons in various districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Accused Ghulam Nabi alias Sajid Khan (age 59 years), a resident of Juna Risala Indore has been arrested from Bhopal. Being a senior active member of PFI, he looked after the work of financial management in Madhya Pradesh with State President Abdul Karim Bakriwala, as well as being in direct contact with senior officials of PFI, used to give provocative speeches during the programs of the organization, according to the statement.

The statement further added that accused Parvez Khan (Age 30 years), a resident of Aurangabad, Maharashtra, was brought from Aurangabad Jail on a production warrant and produced in the court after being found involved in the said case.

He was associated with Maharashtra PFI in the year 2017 through the then PFI District President, Aurangabad (Maharashtra) Nasir Nadvi, who was appointed as the District Secretary of Aurangabad in the year 2019.

After this, after doing PE (Physical Endurance) course in Pune, in the year 2021, he was made PE incharge of the entire Maharashtra. Accused Parvez, along with PFI's Regional PE Incharge Haider Habib, a resident of Karnataka, had been coming to Madhya Pradesh several times to conduct PE Instructor's course. (ANI)

