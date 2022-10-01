Bhopal, Oct 1 (PTI) More than 4,000 centenarian voters in Madhya Pradesh were honoured on Saturday by poll authorities on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: 103-Year Old Voter Pyar Singh Honoured by Election Dept, Declared As District Icon in Chamba Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

The programme to felicitate 4,168 voters above the age of 100 took place simultaneously in 52 districts of the state, with officials, who went to the houses of each of the centenarians, joining the main event via video link.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Cab Driver Kills Class 12 Student After He Fails To Return Money Borrowed To Buy iPhone in Jamia Nagar, Accused Arrested.

"You can't get everything on Google, for that you need to sit with your elders for some time. A home is not rich due to size or possessions, it is rich when you see the elderly happily laughing in them," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said while taking part in the event virtually from Delhi.

Election Commissioner Anoop Chandra Pandey also took part in the event via video link from Delhi, while Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan attended in person and presented shawls and citations to several centenarian voters.

Pandey said the younger generation must get inspired from the centenarians who consider elections as a festival and go to polling booths to vote.

CEC Kumar also interacted with the centenarians stationed at Indore, Damoh, Jabalpur, Vidisha and Bhopal.

Rajan said the 4,168 centenarian voters comprise 3,040 men and 1,128 men, with 118-year-old Dhannaji from Tarana Assembly seat in Vidisha being the oldest, while Kunwari Bai, at 111 years, from Pansemal in Barwani is the oldest among women.

Sehore has 325 such voters, followed by 296 in Ujjain, 217 in Dewas, 189 in Rewa and 173 in Rajgarh, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)