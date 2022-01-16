Shivpuri, Jan 16 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death allegedly by her neighbour in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Mansukh Mandaviya Launches Stamp to Mark 1 Year of COVID-19 Vaccination Drive, Says 70% Adults Fully Vaccinated.

The incident occurred in Imalia village under Tendua police station area on Friday, an official said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Youth Lured in Gigolo Job Trap, Duped of Rs 1.5 Lakh.

"The girl's kin had gone to a fair in a nearby area and found her missing when they returned. They searched the area and also approached police. The girl's body was found in a wheat container by the grandmother of the accused, identified as Uttam Narayan (35). Narayan had lured her to his home by offering a chocolate, and had then raped and killed her," he said.

Narayan has been charged under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions and efforts are on to nab him, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)