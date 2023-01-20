Bhopal, Jan 20 (PTI) The 8th India International Science Festival-2022 (IISF) will be held from January 21 to 24 at the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the presence of Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh and the state's science and technology minister Om Prakash Saklecha.

The theme of the event, which is being organised by the Union Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space and MP government in association with Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), is 'Marching towards Amrit Kaal with Science, Technology and Innovation'.

An official release said, as part of the event, 'Vigyanika-Science Literature Festival' will be organised on January 22-23 by CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR) along with the department of biotechnology and VIBHA.

"There will be fifteen programmes, including a mega science and technology exhibition based on the festival theme. Vigyanika aims to take science to every corner of the country through effective science literature, disseminated through the multitudes of media channels available today," it said.

Vigyanika will also deliberate on contemporary challenges to creation of scientific literature and science communication.

Over 8,000 delegates from different parts of the country, besides noted scientists and officials of science and technology organizations will take part.

Leading private educational group Amity will also take part, with 40 scientists showcasing their innovations, another release said.

