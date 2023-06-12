Jabalpur, Jun 12 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday offered prayers to Narmada River, considered the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh, after arriving in Jabalpur where she will kickstart her party's campaign for the year-end Assembly polls with a rally.

Also Read | MHT CET Result 2023 Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, mahacet.in: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Exam Results for PCM and PCB Group Released, Know Steps To Check Scores.

Jabalpur, also known as Sanskardhrani, is the cultural capital of the state and has been adorned with cut outs of mace-carrying Hanuman ahead of the visit.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Issues 'Orange Alert' for Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts As Cyclonic Storm Intensifies (Watch Videos).

Gandhi performed puja along the banks of the Narmada at Gwarighat accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath, party general secretary in-charge of the state JP Agrawal and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha.

Gandhi, who was presented with an idol of Lord Ganesh by local MLA Tarun Bhanot, andother leaders pledged to keep the Narmada clean.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)