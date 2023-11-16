Mandla (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Youths who exercise their franchise for the first time always have a special feeling and excitement of contributing to democracy. The same enthusiasm was seen in probably the shortest voter of the state from Mandla district for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.

A two and a half feet long and first-time voter, Kailash Thakur is all set to cast his first vote in the Mandla assembly constituency in the district on Friday - that has caught the attention of everyone in his village and people are surprised to see his enthusiasm to participate in the biggest festival of democracy.

Thakur completed his 18 years on April 22 this year and received his Voter ID card two days ago. After getting the voter ID, Thakur is very happy and excited to vote.

"I will vote for the first time. I will use his votes to elect a good government which will develop Madhya Pradesh," Thakur said.

On the other hand, Kailash Thakur's father Bhuvan Lal Thakur said, "Kailash has been a victim of malnutrition since childhood, due to which his height is different from normal people. Kailash talks very well due to which he is the favourite of the entire village. I am very happy that Kalish is going to vote for the first time."

Meanwhile, Mandla District Election Officer and Collector Dr Saloni Sidana said that Kailash Thakur was a special voter. His height is shorter but he has a big vision.

Under the Voter Awareness Campaign, District Election Officer and Collector in Mandla, Dr Saloni Sidana said that through various groups in block and village, efforts are being made to raise awareness and to get maximum voting done under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Plan.

"It is expected that like the last elections, this time too there will be good voting in the district," she added. (ANI)

