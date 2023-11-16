New Delhi, November 16: India on Thursday called for cessation of fighting between Myanmar's military and anti-junta groups near the Indo-Myanmar border that has triggered an influx of Myanmarese refugees to Mizoram. There have been mounting hostilities between Myanmar's anti-junta groups and government forces in several key towns and regions near the border with India in the last few weeks, fuelling concerns in the Indian military establishment about the possible spillover effect.

At his weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi expressed deep concerns over the incidents of violence close to the Indo-Myanmar border. "As a result of the fighting, in the Rihkhawdar area in Chin State, opposite Zowkhathar in Mizoram on the India-Myanmar border, there has been movement of Myanmar nationals to the Indian side," he said. "We are deeply concerned with such incidents close to our border. Our position on the ongoing situation in Myanmar is very clear -- we want cessation of the violence and resolution of the situation through constructive dialogue," Bagchi said. India Urges Canada To Respect Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations Amid Reports of Distrurbances at Indian Events by Khalistani Elements (Watch Video)

He said India is for the return of peace and stability in Myanmar. "We reiterate our call for return of peace, stability and democracy in Myanmar. Since the current conflict started in 2021 in Myanmar, a large number of Myanmar citizens have been taking refuge in India," Bagchi said. "Local authorities in the concerned neighbouring states have been handling the situation appropriately on humanitarian grounds. We have also been facilitating the return of those who wish to go back to Myanmar," he added. Myanmar has been witnessing widespread protests demanding restoration of democracy since the military seized power in a coup in February 2021.

Myanmar's military has been using airstrikes against its opponents and those involved in the armed struggle against the ruling regime. Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-kilometre border with a number of northeastern states, including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur. According to reports, a group of resistance fighters took control of two military camps at Rihkhawdar on Monday following intense fighting with Myanmarese troops. Arindam Bagchi Appointed as India's Next Permanent Representative to UN in Geneva

#WATCH | Delhi: On Myanmar rebels seeking to control the border with India, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "We are deeply concerned with such incidents close to our border. Our position on the ongoing situation in Myanmar is very clear. We want secession of the violence…

It is estimated that around 4,000 Myanmar nationals, including some soldiers, have sought shelter in Mizoram. It is learnt that the military personnel were subsequently flown by the Indian side to a border crossing and sent back home.

