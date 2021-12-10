Gwalior, Dec 10 (PTI) Conserving water is not just the responsibility of the government, but that of people too, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday at the inaugural event of the three-day 'Rashtriya Jal Sammelan'.

Water has to be conserved to conserve life, he said at the function in which noted conservationist Rajendra Singh and other experts are taking part.

"Water scarcity is a matter of concern. Conserving water is not just the duty of the government, but that of the entire community for their future generations. It is a matter of happiness this conference is organised on the occasion of International Human Rights Day. We should understand if there is no water left, then we will be deprived of this right too,” Scindia said.

He said, at present, just 8 per cent of rain water is being conserved while nature normally gives 75,000 litres per 1,000 square feet area.

Singh called India a nation full of water (panidaar desh) but stressed on the need for better conservation, which would ensure it never faces a problem of water scarcity.

Singh, who praised the water conservation history of Gwalior, said a "water literacy movement" was required for conserving the vital natural resource.

Union minister of state for Jal Shakti Prahlad Patel will also take part in the conference on Saturday.

