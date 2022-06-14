Bhopal, Jun 14 (PTI) Three MLAs, including one each from the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party and an independent legislator, joined the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, state BJP president V D Sharma said.

Also Read | Mi Smart Band 6 Price Slashed by Rs 500, Check New Price Here.

BSP's Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha (from Bhind), SP's Rajesh Kumar Shukla (from Bijawar seat) and independent MLA Vikram Singh Rana (from Susner) joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sharma told reporters.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Light Rain Likely in Delhi; Southwest Monsoon Advances Further Into Parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat.

Chouhan and Sharma welcomed them into the BJP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)