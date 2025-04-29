Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): A cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the state secretariat on Tuesday and the council of ministers gave a nod to the transfer policy 2025 for officers and employees at both the state and district levels.

With the approval of the policy, the existing ban on transfers has been relaxed for the period from May 1 to May 30, 2025. The policy outlines that, within each post or cadre, both administrative and voluntary transfers--whether during the ban period or the relaxation window--can be carried out up to a specified percentage annually.

Transfers may be made for up to 20 per cent of positions in cadres with up to 200 posts, 15 per cent for cadres with 201 to 1000 posts, 10 per cent for those with 1001 to 2000 posts, and 5 per cent for cadres with more than 2001 posts. All transfers will be processed through the e-office system. Additionally, departments are permitted to formulate their internal transfer policies in alignment with these guidelines.

The cabinet also approved an increase in the rates of dearness allowance and dearness relief for state government employees and pensioners/family pensioners. The move aims to provide financial relief to government personnel and retirees. The total economic impact on the state government, including arrears, is estimated at Rs 3,500 crore.

During the meeting, it was decided to increase the dearness allowance for state government employees receiving the Seventh Pay Commission scale by 3 per cent from July 1, 2024, raising it to a total of 53 per cent, and by an additional 2 per cent from January 1, 2025, bringing the total to 55 per cent.

The Finance Department has also been authorised to revise the dearness allowance on a proportionate basis for employees under the Sixth Pay Commission, as well as those working under the Fifth and Fourth Pay Commissions on deputation from Corporations, Boards, and Undertakings to the state government.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the establishment of a 2,000 MW solar park, along with a 1,000 MW composite energy storage project, in Madhya Pradesh.

The initiative aims to supply electricity on a complimentary basis to both Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, as the peak demand periods of the two states occur at different times of the year.

Under this arrangement, the project will provide power to each state for six months annually, ensuring efficient utilisation of resources and enhanced energy security for both regions. (ANI)

