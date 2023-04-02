Sheopur, April 2: One of the cheetahs, which were brought from Namibia in the Kuno National Park, reached a village, 20 km from Kuno on Sunday morning, a senior forest official here said. However, the cheetah, named 'Oban', was under surveillance of the forest officials and they were trying to move the animal towards the Kuno National Park, the official said.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Kumar Verma informed that 'Oban', reached Jhar Baroda village of Vijaypur which is adjacent to the forest and was sitting in the field. 'Oban' has been kept under the surveillance of the Cheetah Monitoring Team and will be released back to Kuno National Park, he added. Earlier, the news of the cheetah reaching the Jhar Baroda village created panic in the area. Cheetah Oban From Namibia Ventures Out of Kuno National Park, Enters Jhar Baroda Village in Vijaypur Leading To Panic Amongst Villagers (Watch Video).

The DFO told that the villagers are far away from the place where 'Oban' is sitting, and the forest team has sticks and rods to move the animal from a distance.

Namibian Cheetah Enters Jhar Baroda Village

Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh | Cheetah Oban, one of the cheetahs brought from Namibia, entered Jhar Baroda village of Vijaypur which is 20 kms away from Kuno National Park. Monitoring team has also reached the village. Efforts are underway to bring the cheetah back: DFO (Video… pic.twitter.com/4iQAoB6tcz — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 2, 2023

Cheetahs roaming in the open forest of Kuno National Park are getting familiar with the forest by reaching every corner of it. They roam in an area of 10 to 15 km per day, the DFO said. However, they also reach the outer areas of the forest, which are being monitored by the monitoring team for 24 hours, he said. Madhya Pradesh: Female Cheetah 'Shasha' Brought From Namibia to Kuno National Park Dies of Kidney Ailment (See Pic).

'Oban' is one of the Cheetahs which were brought from Namibia that were released into the wild of Kuno National Park in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh.

