Indore, Mar 20 (PTI) A clerk employed in the Indore collector's office was suspended for allegedly misappropriating more than Rs 1 crore and transferring the sum to his wife's bank account, an official said on Monday.

The clerk posted in the account's branch had over a period o three financial years transferred more than Rs 1 crore with different government heads to his wife's account, Indore collector Dr Ilayaraja T said.

The clerk has been suspended with immediate effect, he said.

A committee has been constituted to conduct a detailed inquiry into the embezzlement case and appropriate legal action will be taken based on its report, the official said.

The embezzled sum will also be recovered from the clerk, he said.

