Bhopal, Feb 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday suggested the use of minimum resources for developing an environment-friendly lifestyle.

Yadav also advocated the use of solar panels and the development of green spaces. He said single-use plastic should be avoided.

Also Read | Agra Factory Blast: Two Killed, One Injured in Explosion at Factory in Uttar Pradesh.

"By employing minimum resources, we should cultivate a lifestyle that is environment-friendly. India believes in humanity and peace," the chief minister said while addressing an environmental summit.

The event was organised to mark the culmination of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's campaign to plant a tree sapling every day.

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Update for February 21: Commuters Advised to Avoid Several Roads in Central Delhi on Wednesday.

"Going by the rate at which trees are being felled, the average temperatures will rise by 2 degrees Celsius by 2050 which will melt glaciers. Climate change is a major challenge," said Chouhan.

Chouhan recalled he resolved in 2021 to plant a sapling every day, and thanked the people and the government for their support.

He said the government should create treebanks and green spaces in Gram Panchayats as well.

"Each household must install solar panels and save energy. Single-use plastic should be prevented," he added.

Well-known meditation teacher Kamlesh Patel, also known as Daaji, said meditation raises our consciousness and intuition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)