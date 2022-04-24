Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore that will be given to the family of the CISF personnel killed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chouhan added that a family member will be given a job in the state administration.

"An ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore will be given to the personnel's family and a family member will be given a job in state administration," Chouhan said to ANI today.

He added, "Along with that, an idol of personnel will be placed at an appropriate spot after discussions with the family and an institution will be named after him."

The mortal remains of CISF assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu, reached his native Naugawan village in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Sunday.

The last rites of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) ASI, Shankar Prasad Patel will take place at Naugawan today.

Two Pakistani suicide attackers belonging to proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel Patel were killed in a gunfight in Jammu on Friday, two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the region.

A senior CISF officer had on Friday informed ANI on anonymity that a bus carrying 15 CISF personnel going for morning shift duties was attacked by the terrorists at about 4.25 am hours near Chaddha Camp (that is an Army camp) in Jammu.

"CISF averted the terrorist attack by retaliating effectively to the attack and forced the terrorists to run away, averting a major loss. In the line of action, one ASI of CISF has lost his life and two others are injured," he said. (ANI)

