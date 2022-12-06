Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan discussed achievements of the state with the state ministers in the cabinet meeting held at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

During the cabinet meeting CM Chouhan informed that the Madhya Pradesh Matsya Mahasangh (Madhya Pradesh Fisheries Federation) received a national award of the best federation from the central government on the occasion of World Fisheries Day on November 22. Last year also the state was awarded.

Many important steps have been taken in the field of fisheries in the state. Balaghat district was selected as the best performing district in the country in the field of fisheries. CM Chouhan congratulated the entire team of the Fisheries Department for this achievement.

Besides, the Chief Minister informed in the cabinet meeting that the centre developed by combining Panchkarma and Yoga was inaugurated at Pandit Khushilal Sharma Ayurveda College in the state capital Bhopal. For this, the AYUSH department and the entire team deserve congratulations.

"This centre will prove useful for the common people. The Department of AYUSH had fulfilled the responsibility of protecting public health through the wide distribution of Trikut decoction even during the Corona period," Chouhan added. (ANI)

