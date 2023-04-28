Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday distributed a relief amount of Rs 159.52 crore to farmers for their crop damage due to untimely rain and hailstorm in the state.

CM Chouhan virtually distributed the relief amount to the affected farmers with a single click from his residence office Samatva Bhavan. People's representatives, commissioners-collectors and farmers were also connected virtually from the respective districts on the occasion.

He said, "Madhya Pradesh is the only state where maximum relief amount is given to farmers in case of crop damage. This time crops were damaged in three times due to untimely rains and hailstorm in the state. The government stands with the farmers. No stone will be left unturned to bring the farmers out of the crisis."

Chouhan said that farmers worked hard day and night, only then food grains came to home. The government would fully assist the farmers in the time of crisis. Wherever there was loss of crops, surveys would be done and relief amounts would be provided. Farmers would also be given the benefit of the crop insurance scheme on the basis of crop harvesting experiments. The employees of Revenue, Agriculture and Panchayat and Rural Development Departments had done the survey work for the same.

The state government's resolve is to provide full assistance to the farmers. Loan recovery from affected farmers has been postponed. Rs 55,000 will be given separately on the marriage of the daughter of the affected farmers. Farmers have no need to worry. Will leave no stone unturned in providing ample relief, the chief minister said.

He further said, "Wheat procurement is going on at the support price. We have decided that if the shine of wheat has lost due to rain, then wheat without shine will also be purchased." (ANI)

