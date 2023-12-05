Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed 'Ram Rath Yatra' at his residence in Bhopal on Tuesday.

On the occasion CM Chouhan told reporters, "It is our good fortune that the grand temple of Lord Ram is now ready in Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya and it will be consecrated on January 22 next year by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We all are very happy because it took years of struggle and now that auspicious day has come, when Lord Ram will reside in this grand temple in Ayodhya."

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Beggar Having Rs 1.14 Lakh Cash Allegedly Dies of Hunger in Valsad.

Salutations to his feet again and again and may his blessings be showered upon everyone, the CM added.

According to the information, Ram Rath Yatra was flagged off by Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Maharaj on November 24. This yatra will reach Ayodhya on January 16 after covering thousands of kilometers and passing through various regions across India.

Also Read | Appointment and Transfer of Judges Case: 'Very Strange', Says Advocate Prashant Bhushan on Dropping Pleas Concerning Delay in Notifying Collegium Recommendations From Causelist.

Besides, CM Chouhan spoke to ANI, extended gratitudes to the public of Madhya Pradesh for giving a clear mandate in the state assembly polls and also said that he has never been a contender for the Chief Minister before nor is he one now.

"I have never been a contender for the Chief Minister post, nor am I today. As a worker, I will always do whatever work the party gives me with my full dedication, capacity and honesty. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is our leader and I always felt proud and happy working with him," CM Chouhan said.

The BJP leader also claimed that he considered himself fortunate to get the opportunity to work with PM Modi.

"I consider myself fortunate that PM Modi is our leader and I have got the opportunity to work with him. Under the leadership of PM Modi, a glorious, prosperous and powerful India is being built and we are the tools for building such an India. I have full faith that under the leadership of PM Modi, India will lead the world. As a worker, I have always dedicated myself to fulfilling this mission," Chouhan said.

He further said that he was grateful to the people of Madhya Pradesh for their love and support in the assembly elections 2023.

"I am deeply grateful to the people of Madhya Pradesh that we have received their immense love and blessings in the assembly elections 2023. We have received unprecedented public support. Being a family member, we will continue to work for them. I am a party worker, and have tried to complete the work given to me by the party with complete honesty and integrity to the best of my ability," he added.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and its result was declared on Sunday along with three other states. The BJP registered a comprehensive victory in the state by winning 163 seats while the Congress party came a distant second after winning 66 seats and Bharat Adivasi Party won one seat in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)