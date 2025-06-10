Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated an exhibition at the state BJP office in Bhopal on Tuesday. The exhibition, centred on 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, is dedicated to service, good governance, and the welfare of the poor.

Addressing the media on the occasion, CM Yadav highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure for 11 years and stressed that he made various bold decisions necessary for the public's welfare.

"PM Modi took bold decisions necessary for the public's welfare. He took various decisions, be it the implementation of GST, the abrogation of Article 370, the abolition of Triple Talaq or the Ram Mandir temple issue...he made decisions for the welfare of every section of the society," the CM said.

He also emphasised that PM Modi talked about cleanliness from the Red Fort, decided to construct toilets in every house, and provided gas connections. The poor people are getting the benefit of DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer).

"There are various schemes of the Modi government for the welfare of the public, including the Ayushman Bharat scheme, 5 lakh health insurance for all elderly people above 70 years, Ujwala Gas connection and Jal Jeevan Mission. The budget for agricultural development increased 5 times during PM Modi's tenure. Kisan Samman Nidhi is being provided to farmers for the first time. Free rations to over 80 crore people. He has also provided 10 per cent reservation to general category people (EWS), leaving a message that every section is equal.

He added that PM Modi made provision to give 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

On the other hand, BJP state chief VD Sharma also called PM Modi's 11 years of tenure dedicated to good governance and public welfare.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 11 years of his tenure on June 9. These 11 years have been dedicated to service, good governance, and the welfare of the poor. The work done for youth, women, poor and farmers in Madhya Pradesh under his and CM Mohan Yadav's leadership is leading the state towards becoming 'Viksit Madhya Pradesh,' (Developed state)," Sharma said.

He further highlighted that their government presented good governance under PM Modi's leadership, which provided people with confidence that PM Modi is working for the welfare of the poor through schemes that change the lives of the poor in the nation.

"After 11 years of the Modi government, today, we can proudly say that every poor person in the country happily says that they got their dream house through PM Modi. The PM also brought happiness to elderly people above 70 years of age by providing them with benefits from the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Before 2014, we saw the government's perception of appeasement, corruption, and scams. Still, today, we are happy that the government's perception of development, invention and innovation has been built under the leadership of PM Modi," he added.

BJP chief Sharma also stressed the work done and decisions taken during PM Modi's 11-year tenure.

Narendra Modi first took office as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014, and is currently serving his third consecutive term. Last year, he took office on June 9 after winning the third-term elections.

Marking the occasion, the Union government also released a comprehensive e-book detailing achievements across various sectors over the past 11 years. The year 2025 marks 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. (ANI)

