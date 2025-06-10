Bengaluru, June 10: In a shocking development, Bengaluru police have arrested eight people in connection with the brutal murder of a 17-year-old girl, whose body was discovered stuffed into a suitcase near railway tracks at Chandapura on May 21. The minor victim, lured from Bihar under false pretences of marriage, was allegedly killed after she resisted the sexual advances of the main accused. Investigators revealed that the main accused assaulted her with a beer bottle and then strangled her to death when she refused to comply. In an attempt to cover up the crime and mislead police, the accused fabricated a suicide story and dumped her body.

According to a Times of India report, the main accused, Ashiq Kumar, a factory worker from Kachanayakanahalli, had convinced the minor victim that he would divorce his wife and marry her, even promising to set up a separate home for them. Believing his assurances, the girl travelled to Bengaluru with him on May 18. However, upon arrival, Kumar took her to a relative’s house, where he attempted to force her into a sexual relationship. When she resisted, the situation turned violent, leading to her brutal assault and murder. Bengaluru Shocker: Body of Unidentified Girl Found in Suitcase Near Chandapura Railway Bridge in Karnataka, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

After killing the victim, Kumar allegedly tried to stage the scene as a suicide. He called his relative Mukesh Kumar and others, claiming the minor had hanged herself and that he had broken into the house after hearing a noise. However, the house owner, who lived in the same building, grew suspicious after hearing the commotion and took photographs of all those present at the scene. These images later became crucial evidence during the investigation. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Killing Wife With Dumbbell in Vijayapura Town, Their Bodies Discovered by Son.

The accused then stuffed the victim’s body into a suitcase, hired a cab, and dumped it near a railway bridge close to Anekal on May 21. The breakthrough in the case came when a photo of the deceased went viral on social media, prompting her parents to approach police in Bihar. Following this, the Bengaluru police arrested all eight suspects, including a minor, and have charged the main accused with murder, while others face charges related to aiding the crime and attempting to destroy evidence.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

