New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid a courtesy visit to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda at his residence in the national capital on Monday.

"Today in New Delhi, I had a courtesy call on respected @JPNadda ji, National President of Bharatiya Janata Party, and received guidance by discussing various topics," Madhya Pradesh CM posted on X.

Earlier on December 13, the era of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to an end as BJP MLA Mohan Yadav took the oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda took the oath as deputy CMs, while former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Assembly Speaker.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. (ANI)

