Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday extended congratulations to all the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who were sworn in as ministers in the state cabinet expansion.

CM Yadav posted on 'X', "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the colleagues of the Council of Ministers on taking oath as ministers. Today, the entire state is moving forward with the power of unity along with the dream of Golden Madhya Pradesh. With the cooperation, hard work and efforts of all of you, we will give new dimensions to this purposeful journey of development and public welfare. We will make every dream come true by fulfilling the resolutions."

"I have full confidence that all the colleagues in the Council of Ministers will fulfil the vision and mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and make development accessible to the people standing at last mile," he further wrote.

As many as 28 BJP MLAs took oath as ministers in the new Madhya Pradesh Cabinet expansion that took place on Monday.

Of these, 18 leaders were sworn in as cabinet ministers, six leaders as Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and four leaders as state ministers.

State Governor Mangubhai C. Patel administered the oath to them at Raj Bhawan in the state capital Bhopal. CM Yadav, and deputy CMs Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda were also present on the occasion.

The cabinet ministers include, Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Tulsi Ram Silawat, Aidal Singh Kansana, Narayan Singh Kushwah, Vijay Shah, Rakesh Singh, Prahlad Singh Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Karan Singh Verma, Sampatiya Uikey, Uday Pratap Singh, Nirmala Bhuria, Vishwas Sarang, Govind Singh Rajput, Inder Singh Parmar, Nagar Singh Chouhan, Chaitanya Kasyap and Rakesh Shukla.

Similarly, Ministers of State (Independent Charge) include Krishna Gaur, Dharmendra Lodhi, Dilip Jaiswal, Gautam Tetwal, Lakhan Patel and Narayan Singh Panwar.

Four state ministers include Radha Singh, Pratima Bagri, Dilip Ahirwar and Narendra Shivaji Patel.

Notably, On December 13, the era of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to an end after BJP MLA Mohan Yadav took oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. BJP leaders Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda took the oath as deputy CMs of the state.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP secured a victory by winning 163 of the 230 seats. (ANI)

