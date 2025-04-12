Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended greetings to the people of the country and the state on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday and prayed that may the blessings of Lord Hanuman remain on everyone.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that Lord Hanuman is an inspiration for all of us, stressing that one always remembers him first at the time of difficulty.

"My best wishes to all the people of the country and the state on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Lord Hanuman is immortal and his actions, contribution in Lord Ram's kingdom and bravery are an inspiration for us all. We always remember Lord Hanuman first at the time of difficulty. I pray to the lord that may his blessings and grace remain on the people of the state. I will be participating in Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Indore. I pray to him to give strength and blessings for a Vikshit Madhya Pradesh," CM Yadav said.

The CM further highlighted the three-day "Vikramotsav" cultural celebration to be held in New Delhi from April 12 to 14. As part of the event, a theatrical performance titled "Mahanatya Samrat Vikramaditya" will be staged at Madhavdas Park in the Red Fort, New Delhi.

According to an official release, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the cultural celebration "Vikramotsav" at 7 PM on April 12. The event will be graced by the presence of MP Governor Mangubhai Patel, CM Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and others.

Two thousand years ago, the good governance of Emperor Vikramaditya from Ujaini, the land of Madhya Pradesh Avantika, has made an example of good governance with his bravery, wisdom, charity and all kinds of qualities, even today as a hero of democracy. Vikramaditya's reign is treated with utmost respect in all states of India.

"The Good governance of Emperor Vikramaditya with his bravery, wisdom, and charity is even celebrated across India. His bravery stories are still inscribed in the hearts of people. In such a situation, the Madhya Pradesh artists, along with the Ministry of Culture and Deen Dayal Research Institute, are organizing a theatre performance on the Red Fort. This event will take place for three days from April 12 to April 14. The Vice President of India, MP Governor, myself, Delhi CM, and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and other guests will attend the program," CM Yadav said.

The artists have worked hard to create a meaningful stage scene, and the event is expected to showcase Emperor Vikramaditya's good governance, he added. (ANI)

