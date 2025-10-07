Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a two-day Collector-Commissioner conference being held at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal on Tuesday, calling upon the officials to work with full dedication for the state's holistic and inclusive development.

Addressing the conference, the Chief Minister said, "Public trust is our biggest capital, and it is our foremost duty to preserve and strengthen it. We have established a system of accountable governance in the state."

The Chief Minister also said that the government, administration, and public representatives should work together in mission mode to ensure overall development of the state and welfare of the people through government schemes.

He further highlighted that it is the responsibility of public servants to maximize the benefits of government schemes reaching the public utilising their talent, dedication, and commitment. The ultimate goal of the government is to ensure that the light of development and welfare reaches the last person in society.

"The government stands with everyone. Instilling this trust in the public is the primary objective of good governance. We are receiving public trust in the state. This is our biggest asset, and we must maintain this public trust at all costs," the CM said.

Stressing about the conference, the CM added that the two-day conference would focus on making governance more simpler, more transparent, decentralised and effective, so that the benefits of government schemes can reach the public more quickly.

According to an official release, the first day will feature five sectoral sessions. The opening session will focus on agriculture and related issues, coordinated by the Agriculture Production Commissioner with participation from departments of agriculture, horticulture, veterinary, and cooperatives.

The second session will review health and nutrition, led by the Principal Secretary (Health), Member Secretary WPC, and Director, NHM. The third session, featuring the Principal Secretaries of Industries, Technical Education, Skill Development, and Finance, will focus on employment, industries, and investment with Collectors.

The fourth session, coordinated by the Additional Chief Secretary (Urban), will cover urban issues. The fifth session will discuss good governance, led by the Additional Chief Secretary (General Administration), Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), and Principal Secretaries (Revenue and Law).

On October 8, the proceedings will begin with a discussion between the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, and Commissioner of Public Relations on expectations from the districts.

The sixth session will have the Principal Secretaries of School Education and Tribal Welfare leading the discussions.

The seventh session, led by the Principal Secretaries of Public Health Engineering and Tribal Welfare, will focus on research, development, and tribal activities.The eighth session will conclude with discussions on laws. (ANI)

