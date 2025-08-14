Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in 'Nauka Tiranga Yatra' organised at the Boat Club in the state capital Bhopal under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga'campaign on Thursday.

CM Yadav also released hot air balloons of tricolour and sang 'Ye desh hai Veer Jawano ka' song on the occasion.

He told reporters, "Four days before the independence day, the entire nation is enjoying the atmosphere of patriotism under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. I extend my greetings to all the people of the state and the country on this occasion. Today, I along with my colleagues participated in the Tiranga Yatra here at Boat club in Bhopal."

The CM further expressed hope and prayed to God that the way Indian armed forces showed their valour against the enemies, their strength should increase further. He also urged everyone to resolve ahead of the Independence day that they should stand together with the nation to combat any challenge in the future.

Additionally, the Chief Minister made an address standing on a motor boat in the Bada talab on the occasion and targeted the Congress party, saying the whole nation is celebrating the atmosphere of independence day but the opposition parties are not refraining themselves from political events.

"It is unfortunate to say that the opposition leaders are making a big mistake. They asked for proof of the army's valor. The whole country is celebrating 79th independence on the basis of the valor of Operation Sindoor, they are not refraining from political events. Today, if the world's largest democracy is proud, it is because of our judiciary, election commission and army. But by raising questions on all these, they are pointing at themselves. People are asking them if they believe in democracy or not and the whole nation is asking them," CM Yadav said.

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, on August 11, announced the 4th edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to inspire citizens across the nation to bring the Indian National Flag, the Tiranga, into their homes and hearts.

The campaign, carried out across the country, has become a people's movement, with over five lakh young people registering in the fourth year of the campaign, according to a statement from the Ministry of Culture. (ANI)

