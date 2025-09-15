Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's order on the Waqf Amendment Act, saying that they respect the apex court and make sure to implement the court's decisions.

CM Yadav also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing that the PM has the capability to implement the decision of the Supreme Court, and also proved it time and again.

"The Supreme Court's decision is in front of everyone. PM Modi has the capability to implement the decision of the Supreme Court, and he has proved it time and again through the decision on Shri Ram Mandir...It is my party's policy to respect the Supreme Court and make sure to implement whatever decision the Supreme Court makes," the Chief Minister told reporters.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the entire Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, but put on hold certain provisions pending the final adjudication of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Act.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih observed that some sections of the amended Act need some protection. Passing the interim order, the bench stayed the provision in the Act that a person should be a practitioner of Islam for five years to create a Waqf.

It said the provision will be stayed till rules are framed on determining whether a person is a practitioner of Islam. The bench said that without any such rule or mechanism, the provision will lead to an arbitrary exercise of power.

The apex court also stayed the provision allowing the Collector to decide the dispute whether a Waqf property has encroached upon a government property. It said the Collector cannot be permitted to adjudicate the rights of personal citizens, and this will violate the separation of powers.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on April 2 and 3, respectively, was passed in both Houses and later received the President's assent on April 5, after which it became law.

A batch of petitions challenging the Act was filed before the apex court, contending that it was discriminatory towards the Muslim community and violates their fundamental rights. (ANI)

