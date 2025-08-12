New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid a courtesy visit to Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, CM Yadav discussed various topics, including increasing milk production, implementation of new criminal laws, and cooperatives.

He also emphasised that the state government is continuously making efforts to boost dairy production and to make Madhya Pradesh the dairy capital of the nation.

"Today, I paid a courtesy call on Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. On this occasion, I discussed various topics, including increasing milk production, implementation of new laws, and cooperatives, and received his guidance. We are continuously striving for Madhya Pradesh to set new benchmarks in good governance and to become the dairy capital of the country," CM Yadav stated in a post on X.

Additionally, speaking to reporters, CM Yadav said, "Madhya Pradesh is progressing in the dairy sector and we are aiming to increase the current milk production, which is at 9 per cent, to 25 per cent through cooperatives. Our effort is to make Madhya Pradesh the dairy capital of the nation."

He further mentioned that they performed various reform initiatives, including the implementation of new criminal laws, and received support from the home minister for these efforts. Madhya Pradesh is a front-runner in these areas.

"Madhya Pradesh is among the frontrunner states in the implementation of new criminal laws. We hope that through these reforms, Madhya Pradesh will set new benchmarks in good governance. We have discussed all these things with him, and his (Union Home Minister Amit Shah) guidance is always available to us," he added. (ANI)

