Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje participated in a seminar organised under Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan at Ravindra Natya Griha in Indore district on Tuesday and addressed the gathering on the occasion.

The program also witnessed the presence of several other prominent dignitaries, including Urban Administration and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat and others.

"Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the esteemed President of the Indian Constituent Assembly, was a towering and multifaceted personality. He was a staunch advocate of social unity and harmony. Ambedkar was not just a leader of the Dalit community but also a guiding light for all sections of society," CM Yadav said.

The CM also acknowledged the significant support extended by King Jiwaji Rao Scindia of Gwalior and Maharaja Gaekwad of Baroda in advancing Ambedkar's work and vision.

Recalling a personal aspect of his legacy, CM Yadav noted that Ambedkar received his surname from his teacher--a name he honored throughout his life and elevated through his achievements.

The CM further said that both the Central and State governments are actively working to bring the legacy and contributions of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar to the masses.

He highlighted that the government has developed key locations associated with Ambedkar's life--including his birthplace, educational institutions, and other significant sites--as places of pilgrimage, honoring his enduring impact on the nation.

On the other hand, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje Scindia, said that Baba Saheb was not only a visionary leader of the Dalit community but also a towering figure respected by all sections of society worldwide.

"Ambedkar aspired for every citizen of the country to be educated and to progress in life. Embodying the values of humanity, he treated everyone with equal respect and fairness. The Constitution authored by Ambedkar is not merely a legal document, but a comprehensive guide to living a dignified life--one that continues to be respected globally. Through his education and contributions, Ambedkar conveyed a powerful message to the world: no task is too difficult or impossible to accomplish. His legacy continues to inspire society, instilling confidence and energy, and empowering individuals to live with equality and pursue their aspirations," Scindia said.

She also lauded Indore's exemplary commitment to cleanliness, stating that the city's residents have made cleanliness a core value. This, she noted, is the reason Indore has retained its position as India's cleanest city for seven consecutive years.

Meanwhile, Urban Administration and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya drew a parallel between Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and global icons such as South African leader Dr Nelson Mandela and former US President Martin Luther King Jr, stating that Ambedkar awakened nearly 80 crore Indians to the power of education.

The Minister emphasised that Ambedkar's influence extended far beyond legal reform--he sparked a social revolution through knowledge and awareness. (ANI)

