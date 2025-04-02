Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed gratitude to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on behalf of the people of Madhya Pradesh for approving four major road projects worth Rs 4302.93 crores for the state.

CM Yadav emphasised that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Gadkari, the state is witnessing unprecedented development in road infrastructure.

He further highlighted that the Central Government significantly boosted Madhya Pradesh's road infrastructure and regional development. These projects will enhance connectivity across different regions of the state and promote industrial and trade activities.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari approved four major road projects for Madhya Pradesh, with a total investment of Rs. 4,302.93 crore on Wednesday. He shared the information regarding the same on the social media platform 'X'.

Welcoming the decision, CM Yadav expressed confidence that these road projects will not only improve the state's transportation network but also play a key role in accelerating economic growth. He noted that India's road infrastructure is being continuously strengthened, and Madhya Pradesh is reaping substantial benefits from this progress.

The road projects which have been approved include, the upgradation of 43.200 km stretch from Sandalpur to Nasrullaganj Bypass (National Highway-146B) to a four-lane highway in Bhopal worth Rs 1,535.66 crore and the conversion of 10.079 km section from Rahatgarh to Berkhedi (National Highway-146) into a four-lane road in Vidisha and Sagar Districts worth Rs 731.36 crore.

Similarly, the two other road projects are the construction of a 20.193 km greenfield four-lane Sagar Western Bypass, connecting Lahdara Village Junction to Berkhedi Guru Village Junction (from NH-146 to NH-44) in Sagar district worth Rs 688.31 cr and preparation of a 28.516 km access-controlled four-lane western bypass in Gwalior worth Rs 1347.6 crores. (ANI)

