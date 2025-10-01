Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a state-level 'Wildlife Week' at Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal on Wednesday and dedicated e-vehicles that will be provided for visitors to the park.

Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park has been holding a state-level 'Wildlife Week' every year from October 1st to October 7th. This year, the Wildlife Week is being observed under the theme "Human-Wildlife Coexistence." With this, Van Vihar National Park has been declared a no-vehicle zone from today, where entry of private vehicles will be prohibited.

Tourists and visitors will be provided with access to e-vehicles from the park management and bicycles for their visit to Van Vihar.

Speaking to reporters, CM Yadav said, "Today, on the occasion of the launch of Wildlife week, I have come here at Van Vihar National Park and from today onwards, e-vehicle will be provided by the department to roam in the park. Over 40 vehicles have been dedicated to the park. Along with this, around Rs 18.5 crores dividend were distributed to the tourism committees associated with the forest department."

The Chief Minister highlighted that the officers of the Forest Department were also honoured according to the policy of the department for their outstanding work and contributions.

"I also extend my best wishes for the different events being conducted through this wildlife week. The forest department is gradually working in all the sectors and I extended greetings for the purpose to the department as well. Soon we will release crocodiles in Narmada river and Tawa river in the state," the CM said.

He further emphasised that Cheetahs are expanding their family here, vultures are residing here successfully, and leopards are in good numbers in the state and trending toward making the state the top within the country.

"The state government is committed to taking care of wildlife creatures, be it water, land or Sky. Along with this, there is our policy to increase rescue centres across the state. On the basis of it, there are zoos in Gwalior, Indore and Bhopal that are used to check the health of the wildlife creatures. Slowly and gradually, we are taking this work forward at bigger wildlife centres in the state. In the episode, zoos will be opened in Jabalpur and Ujjain. We will also set up rescue centres at tiger reserves in the coming times," he added.

During the Wildlife Week, from October 1st to 7th, various public awareness and public participation programs will be held at Van Vihar. Major activities will include "Run for Wildlife," bird watching, butterfly watching, debate competitions, youth parliaments, treasure hunts, and many other activities. (ANI)

