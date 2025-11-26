Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday participated in the 'Narmada Pravah Unity March' in Indore to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary year of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

'Narmada Pravah Unity March' began from Nagpur, reached Indore on Wednesday, where CM Yadav welcomed the yatra and participated in it. It will further en-route to Gujarat via Dhar-Jhabua.

The Chief Minister noted that the march was providing immense patriotic inspiration to the people and the contribution of Sardar Patel to strengthen the nation's unity and integrity would always be unforgettable.

"'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel wove together the scattered princely states into a thread of unity. His contribution to strengthening the integrity of the nation will always remain unforgettable. As the Unity March, which began in Nagpur, Maharashtra, reached Indore today on occasion of his 150th birth anniversary year, we welcomed it and shared our thoughts. This march is giving boundless inspiration of patriotism to people," CM said in a post on X.

Additionally, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also participated in the unity march and addressed the public gathering on the occasion.

"The India envisioned by Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was one that stood with pride. That very spirit today beats in the soul of the nation as 'One India, Great India'. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the determination with which India is moving forward is making this era shine like the golden pages of history. This period is a celebration of trust, strength, and pride," Vijayvargiya said in a post on X.

He further added, "In this spirit, on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary year, I joined the Narmada Pravah Unity March in Indore in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and addressed the public gathering. This march awakens the spirit of unity." (ANI)

