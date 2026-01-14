Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to participate in the 'Madhya Pradesh Regional AI Impact Conference 2026' to be held in Bhopal on Thursday, January 15.

CM Yadav will present the state's strategic roadmap for AI-enabled governance and economic transformation, according to an official release.

Also Read | 'Vote First, Groom Later': VVMC Offers 25% Haircut Discount at Salons to Boost Voter Turnout in Vasai-Virar Local Elections 2026.

The conference is being organised by the Department of Science and Technology, in collaboration with the India AI Mission, on the theme 'AI-Enabled Governance for an Empowered India'. The event aims to promote academic-industry collaboration in AI-driven governance, technology and innovation. The State Government is taking concrete steps to establish AI as the foundation of citizen-centric, transparent and efficient governance.

The conference will also witness the inauguration of the Madhya Pradesh Innovation Expo, featuring the India AI Pavilion, the Madhya Pradesh Pavilion, a Startup Showcase, a Hackathon Arena and a Startup Competition.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: 55-Year-Old Man Arrested in Bhadrak for Alleged Se*ual Assault of 13-Year-Old Girl.

Additional Chief Secretary (Department of Science and Technology, MP) Sanjay Dubey will present the State's flagship AI vision titled 'AI for People, Planet and Progress: Madhya Pradesh Roadmap to Impact'. Chief Secretary Anurag Jain will also address the conference.

Additionally, the 'Madhya Pradesh SpaceTech Policy' will be launched during the event, along with key announcements related to MoUs, innovation initiatives and youth-centric AI programs.

Three high-level thematic sessions will be held at the conference, namely Technology-Led Governance for All, AI for Economic Growth and Social Good--And Resilience, Innovation and Digital Infrastructure.

Experts from Digital India Bhashini, UIDAI, NeGD, various State Governments and leading global organisations such as Google, Microsoft, Deloitte, and EY will share their insights.

The conference marks an important step towards the India AI Impact Summit-2026, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the France AI Action Summit. The India AI Impact Summit-2026 will be held from February 16 to 20, 2026, in New Delhi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)