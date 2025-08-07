Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred the 27th instalment of Ladli Behna Yojana of Rs 1250 along with additional Rs 250 as Rakhi Shagun, amounting to Rs 1500 to each Ladli Behna in the state from a program organised in Narsinghgarh, Rajgarh district on Thursday.

CM Yadav also transferred a grant of Rs 43.90 crores to over 28 lakh eligible beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme to get gas refilled at a rate of Rs 450. He also promised to further increase the monthly aid of the Ladli Behna Yojana to Rs 1,500 by next 'Bhai Dooj'.

"Today, I was very happy to transfer the 27th instalment of Ladli Behna Yojana of Rs 1,250 and Rakshabandhan shagun of Rs 250, amounting to Rs 1,500 per sister, to the accounts of more than 1.26 crore Ladli Behnas from Narsinghgarh. Along with this, a grant amount of Rs 43.90 crore was also transferred for gas cylinder refilling to more than 28 lakh eligible sisters at a rate of Rs 450 each," CM Yadav stated in a post on X.

He further mentioned that he also distributed cheques and approval letters to beneficiaries of various social welfare schemes on the occasion.

"From the upcoming Bhai Dooj, the amount of Ladli Behna Yojana will be increased to Rs 1,500. This increase will continue further, I promise," the Chief Minister added in the post.

Earlier in the day, CM Yadav extended greetings to all the residents of the state and ladli Behans for the upcoming festival Rakshabandhan and highlighted about depositing an additional Rs 250 as Rakhi Shagun along with monthly aid of Ladli behna Yojana.

"I extend heartfelt wishes for the holy festival of Rakshabandhan to all the residents of the state and to all Ladli behans. On this occasion, the state government is depositing an additional amount of Rs 250 into the accounts of Ladli Behnas for Rakshabandhan, apart from the Rs 1250 they are already receiving. This means they will receive a total of Rs 1500 this month. I appeal to all the sisters: with this Rs 250, you can buy a gift for yourself or anything else. It is my gesture of love and my emotion towards the sisters of the state. I hope that we will receive the blessing of our ladli," CM Yadav said.

He further stressed that the state government would gradually increase the monthly aid of ladli Behna yojana to Rs 3000 in the next three years.

"After Bhai Dooj means post Diwali this year, we will raise it to Rs 1500 a month. We are implementing employment schemes for sisters, offering job opportunities. If a sister finds work in the readymade garments industry, the government provides Rs 5,000-6,000 per sister. We also offer training where needed. Through this women empowerment scheme, we aim to improve their lives," he added. (ANI)

