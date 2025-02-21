Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday transferred Rs 224 crore in laptop assistance to 89,710 meritorious government school students who secured 75 per cent or above marks in Class 12 board exams of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) in the academic session 2023-24.

A state-level program was organised at the auditorium of RCVP Noronha Administrative Academy in the state capital, Bhopal. CM Yadav symbolically provided laptops to a few students and then transferred the amounts through a single click.

Additionally, CM Yadav interacted with some students on the occasion and extended blessings to them for a bright future ahead.

"Today, our government transferred laptop assistance amount to around 90,000 government school students who passed class 12 exams with 75 per cent and above marks in the state under our Laptop distribution scheme of the Ministry of Education. Several students shared their experiences on the occasion. There are many students who have a lot of difficulty in their homes. Some of them are fatherless, some belong to families of daily wagers but despite such difficulties, children make a place themselves in the merit list," CM Yadav told reporters.

"Those students who secured 75 per cent and above in class 12 the board exams benefited from the Laptop distribution scheme. We have symbolically provided laptops to some students, and for the rest, we have an amount of Rs 25,000 in each of their accounts. I hope they can get the laptop of their choice and study well to keep themselves on the merit list and make their lives better. I extend my greetings to everyone," he added.

Besides, CM Yadav stated that the state government is committed to simplifying the golden future path of students.

"Today, I transferred Rs 224 crores in the accounts of over 89,000 meritorious students of the state at a program organised at RCVP Noronha Administrative Academy, Bhopal and congratulated the students for a bright future. All of you talented children are the foundation stone of 'Developed India - Developed Madhya Pradesh', after getting the laptop amount, you all will definitely get help in higher education by connecting with digital education and you will create new records in the field of education," CM Yadav stated in a post on X.

"You should study a lot and step ahead and establish your identity at the global level. The Madhya Pradesh government is committed to making the path of your education and golden future easier," he added in the post. (ANI)

