Dhar (MP), Jan 15 (PTI) The helicopter carrying Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday landed in Manawar town of Dhar district from where it had taken off sometime back due to a technical glitch, police said.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023: Adequate Precautions Taken to Ensure Smooth R-Day Celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir, Says Army Officer.

Chouhan's chopper took off from Manawar to reach Dhar in the evening but it had to fly back to (Manawar) shortly due to a technical glitch and landed, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dhiraj Babbar.

Also Read | Mayawati Says BSP to Go It Alone in Assembly, 2024 Lok Sabha Elections; Calls for Return to Ballot Paper.

The chief minister later left for Dhar, located 75 km away from Manawar, by road.

He was scheduled to address a public rally in Dhar district after a similar program in Manawar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)