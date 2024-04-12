Raisen (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Congress candidate contesting against BJP stalwart Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bhanu Pratap Sharma filed his nomination papers from the Vidisha parliamentary seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

Ahead of filing the nomination, state Congress chief Jitu Patwari addressed a gathering in support of Sharma. During this, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, former Union Minister Arun Yadav and other congress leaders were present at the event.

While addressing the program, Patwari alleged that Shivraj Singh Chouhan had been CM for 18 years but had not done anything for Vidisha.

"Chief Minister of 18 years and five-time MP, has not done anything in so many years, what guarantee that he will do now? Chouhan cheated women. During the assembly polls he promised to give Rs 3000 a month to women after the election. Is any woman getting Rs 3000? If no one is getting it then it's cheating?" Patwari said.

"When I became the President, I knew that our elections had been spoiled. A lot of hard work is required, by making a big expansion with the remaining friends and with strong hard work, the Congress Party has to return to its old form. I want to thank the people who are contesting the election. Everyone said, give us tickets, we will fight the elections and we will not run away," he added.

Vidisha will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7 with seven other parliamentary seats in the state.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13. (ANI)

