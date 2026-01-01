Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari said slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government over the water contamination incident in Indore, accusing the government of misgovernance and hiding the actual number of deaths.

The Congress leader alleged that the Chief Minister acknowledged only four deaths but there were reports of more deaths than this. He also demanded strict action, including the registration of culpable homicide cases against responsible officials and the Indore mayor.

Speaking to ANI, MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari said, "Indore has consistently given MPs, MLAs and Mayor to BJP but they (BJP) have given poisoned water (referring to contamination issue). Now, the question arises that there are reports of a total of 13 deaths but the Chief Minister is saying only 4 deaths occurred. Is hiding the figures of death the responsibility of a Chief Minister? This is a murderer government, which led to the 25 children recently dying in the cough syrup case."

"This government is responsible for children being bitten by rats at MY Hospital in Indore. Now, 13 people are dying after contaminated drinking water issues. Instead of trying to hide this, why don't you take proper decisions," he added.

Patwari further highlighted that a case of culpable homicide should be registered against those responsible in this water contamination issue.

"Your minister misbehaves with journalists when they ask questions. Should that minister be removed or not? Should he resign or not. Chief Minister, where has your spine gone? Why don't you want to punish responsible officials? A case of culpable homicide should be registered against the responsible officers and the Indore mayor in this incident," the Congress leader said.

Patwari also stressed that the Chief Minister is the in-charge minister of Indore, and he should appoint an independent in-charge minister who can focus on even small issues.

"Why do you want to keep everything under your control? These deaths are happening due to the BJP's continuous misgovernance and arrogance," the Congress leader alleged.

He further emphasised that they constituted a committee and an investigation into the matter was going on. Action should be taken against whoever is found guilty, and the Congress party would discharge its responsibility.

"We demand that the families of all those who have died in this incident should be given compensation of Rs 1 crore each. The Chief Minister should punish the guilty and ensure that FIRs are registered against those responsible for this incident. He should also resign from the Minister who misbehaved with journalists," the Congress leader concluded. (ANI)

