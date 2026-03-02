Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Kaundinya was ceremonially flagged into Mumbai Harbour on March 1 by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, marking the successful completion of its maiden overseas voyage to the Sultanate of Oman, the Indian Navy said.

The vessel arrived at the Mumbai Naval Dockyard after completing its successful voyage to Muscat and back, retracing ancient maritime routes and reinforcing India's maritime heritage and cultural ties with Oman.

The flag-in ceremony marked the culmination of the vessel's maiden international expedition, during which it sailed across the Arabian Sea and showcased India's rich maritime traditions and seafaring legacy.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Defence, INSV Kaundinya is a traditionally constructed stitched ship built using ancient Indian shipbuilding techniques, where wooden planks are hand-stitched using coir rope and sealed with natural resins. The vessel represents a revival of India's centuries-old maritime craftsmanship and reflects the country's efforts to preserve its traditional knowledge systems.

Conceptualised from a 5th-century depiction in the Ajanta Caves and built under the supervision of the Indian Navy in collaboration with traditional artisans, the vessel embodies a unique blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern naval validation.

As stated in the release, INSV Kaundinya had sailed from Porbandar on December 29, 2025, and reached Port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat on January 14, 2026, where it received a ceremonial welcome from Omani dignitaries and members of the Indian diaspora. The voyage was aimed at retracing ancient trade routes and strengthening India and Oman linkages, rooted in millennia of trade in spices, textiles and frankincense, and reinforced shared seafaring traditions across the Arabian Sea.

The expedition highlighted the Indian Navy's role not only in maritime security but also in preserving India's civilisational maritime legacy. Named after the legendary mariner Kaundinya, the vessel symbolises India's long-standing tradition of oceanic navigation and cultural outreach across the Indian Ocean region, as per the release.

The flag-in at Mumbai will mark the culmination of a landmark maritime heritage revival project and underscore India's continuing commitment to maritime outreach, cultural diplomacy and the preservation of traditional nautical craftsmanship, officials said.

Meanwhile, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan added that INSV Kaundinya is set to undertake its second overseas voyage in the near future.

"In the near future, INSV Kaundinya will start its second voyage from Puri to Bali," he said, highlighting the Navy's continued efforts to promote India's maritime heritage and strengthen cultural linkages across the Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

