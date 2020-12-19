Bhopal, Dec 19 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Saturday protested against the Centre's new farm laws and the recent hike in fuel prices.

State unit spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said protests were held at several places, including four in Bhopal, of which the one at Roshanpura Square was led by Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh.

He said LPG cylinder prices had gone up by Rs 100 since December 1 and it was severely affecting people already hit by the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)