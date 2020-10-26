Jhabua (MP) Oct 26 (PTI) A coronavirus positive dacoit who escaped from jail while undergoing treatment for the infection was caught with drugs and a pistol from Kalyanpura area of Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Deepa Machar (27), with over 30 cases against his name and carrying a reward of Rs 30,000, had escaped on September 27, an official said.

"We nabbed him on Sunday riding a motorcycle without a number plate on Kalyanpura-Jhabua road. We seized a 12 bore country-made pistol, 60.4 kilograms of poppy husk worth Rs 1.20 lakh and the two-wheeler," said Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta.

