Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): The district administration has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to families of the women who died due to mudslide in the state capital on Saturday.

The incident occurred near a pond located in Balampur village under Sukhi Sewaniya police station limits in the state capital on Saturday afternoon in which two women died.

Earlier, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Santosh Shukla told ANI over phone, "Around five to six women had gone near a pond in Balampur village to dig mud for painting their house. During this, they made a hole to dig the soil but it was deep from inside. Meanwhile the top layer of the soil caved in and three women got buried inside it."

On getting the information from the locals, the police and the district administration team immediately reached the spot. The three women were evacuated, out of which two women died while one was taken to the hospital, he said.

"State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and administration teams are still engaged in digging work at the spot to make sure that no one else is buried," Shukla added.

"A financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh would be given to the families of the deceased. The administration team and SDRF team are present on the spot for relief and rescue work," Bhopal Collector Bhopal Ashish Singh said.

Tehsildar Chandrashekhar and other officers are looking after the arrangements at the spot and preliminary investigation is also being done at different angles of the accident, Collector added. (ANI)

