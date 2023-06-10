Howrah, June 10: A fire broke out in a chemical factory in Saraswati Complex under the limits of the Domjur police station of Howrah on Saturday, officials said. Soon after receiving the information, four fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

No injury or casualty has been reported so far, officials said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. West Bengal Fire Video: Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Howrah, No Casualty Reported.

Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Howrah

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in a chemical factory located under the limits of the Domjur police station of Howrah. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/zVJo8Q5av0 — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023

More details are awaited. Further investigation is underway.

