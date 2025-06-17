Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Economic Offence Wing (EOW) conducted raids at the house and office of Indore Municipal Corporation's garden officer Chetan Patil in connection with disproportionate assets and financial irregularity in the city on Tuesday, an official said.

EOW received a complaint against Patil of involvement in financial irregularity and in relation to disproportionate assets. Following which, the team registered a case and raided his house and office on Tuesday morning.

EOW Superintendent of Police (SP), Rameshwar Singh Yadav said, "There was a complaint against the garden officer of Indore Municipal Corporation Chetan Patil in connection with disproportionate assets and corruption in purchase of plants. Following which, a case was registered against him at EOW police station in Bhopal under section 7, 13 (1), and 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act."

After that, the EOW sought a search warrant from the court to investigate the allegations of disproportionate assets and raided the house and office of Patil. The search operation is underway and two teams are engaged in it, he said.

"In the preliminary investigation, a total expenditure of around Rs 1.85 crores is revealed so far, which include two land plots, one house, some two-wheelers, Gold worth around Rs 20 lakhs, LIC policy of nearly Rs 25 lakh, some cash and documents. Though his income earned should be nearly around Rs 15-20 lakhs. These properties are being reflected around 150 percent more than that of his income," EOW officer said.

Currently, search is going at two locations in the city and if any other fact comes to light in this search, then further action will be taken accordingly, he added. (ANI)

