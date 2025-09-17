Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Project Cheetah marked another milestone on Wednesday afternoon with the release of a female cheetah named Dheera into the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary situated in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, the second introduction site under the project, an official release read.

Around 7.5 years old, Cheetah Dheera was translocated from Kuno National Park in a specially designed air-conditioned vehicle, completing a seven-hour journey under the close supervision of veterinary experts, field staff, and senior forest officials.

Also Read | PM Modi 75th Birthday: UK King Charles Sends Kadamb Tree As Present to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on His Birthday.

"The operation began at dawn in Kuno National Park, where the veterinary team, field staff, and senior officials of the Forest Department meticulously supervised every stage of the translocation. Dheera, calm yet alert inside her transport crate, undertook a 7-hour journey in a specially designed, air-conditioned vehicle, ensuring her comfort and health throughout the trip. At around 2:00 pm, the convoy arrived at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary," the statement read.

As the crate door was carefully lifted, Dheera paused briefly, scanning the unfamiliar landscape. Then, with a sudden burst of agility, she sprang forward--her graceful stride marking her first steps into her new home, it further read.

Also Read | 'Deeply Appreciate Italy's Friendship': PM Narendra Modi Thanks His Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni for Warm Wishes on His 75th Birthday.

"This translocation represents a significant step in expanding the cheetah population in India, building on the earlier successful establishment of two males in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. The presence of a female now opens the path for creating a viable breeding population, an essential milestone for the long-term success of the reintroduction programme," it added.

Earlier on April 20, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released two male cheetahs in the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary under Project Cheetah, marking a new phase in the government's wildlife conservation efforts. The cheetahs were relocated to Gandhi Sagar as part of a plan to expand their habitat and support biodiversity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)