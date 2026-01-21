Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police registered an FIR against the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) in connection with alleged violations of the Arms and Ammunition Act at its shooting range in Bhopal, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The case has been registered by the Ratibad police station under the relevant sections of the Arms Act, following an investigation into the sale and purchase records of ammunition.

Bhopal Commissioner of Police (CP) Harinarayanchari Mishra told ANI, "In recent days, we conducted intensive investigations into cases related to the Arms and Ammunition organisations. We also did a detailed investigation on various agencies involved in the sale and purchase of arms and ammunition. During the investigation, it was found that some information was concealed and also found to be irregular and careless. Following this, legal action was taken against the matter after it was found to be irregular and careless in its compliance with the act regulations. The action has been taken against the agency or the organisation, which has some responsibility, for failing to adhere to those responsibilities and negligence."

When asked about action being taken against a few shooters as well, the officer said an investigation into the matter is underway and further action would be taken based on the information revealed in the probe.

According to information, the NRAI allegedly sold cartridges to shooters in large quantities without maintaining proper records. It has been alleged that entries related to the sale of cartridges were not made in the shooters' arms licences, which is mandatory under the Arms Act. It was also found that a proper register of ammunition sales was not maintained, amounting to a clear violation of statutory provisions.

As part of the probe, action has also been taken against a few shooters for violations related to ammunition purchase and compliance with arms regulations. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

