Bhopal, Apr 8 (PTI) A court in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh on Tuesday remanded alleged fake cardiologist, Narendra John Camm, linked to the death of seven patients, to police custody for five days.

A day earlier, he was arrested in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

"Chief Judicial Magistrate Sneha Singh remanded Camm to police custody for five days on our request," Public Prosecutor Satish Kapasya told PTI.

Police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Camm amid allegations that he possesses a bogus medical degree on charges of forgery and dishonest misappropriation on a complaint lodged by Damoh district's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) MK Jain.

Damoh Superintendent of Police (SP) Shrut Kirti Somwanshi had said the accused would be interrogated on questions raised by the CMHO in his complaint.

"In the original complaint (submitted to NHRC), there was a mention of the death of seven patients at Mission Hospital. Another complaint (filed by CMHO Jain) was related to verification of the doctor's degree," the SP had said.

Primary verification revealed the doctor's certificate was fake, Somwanshi said.

The accused was arrested based on charges mentioned in the FIR, the police officer added.

