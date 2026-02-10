Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Four people, including two police constables, were arrested in relation to a loot case in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on February 7 evening when the victim was going to deposit property tax. After that, he approached the Palasia police station and filed a complaint about the incident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Crime), Rajesh Dandotiya said, "A case was registered at the Palasia police station on Monday based on a complaint from Abdul Fahad in which he stated that he had left home with Rs 2.5 lakh to pay property tax. On the way, he met with two individuals, Naved and Sahil, and two others claiming to be police officers. They told him that carrying such a large amount of cash was a crime and threatened him. They took cash from the victim and made him transfer 4,000 USDT (around Rs 4 lakh) into the accused Naved's account. Following which, the case of loot was registered against four individuals at the Palasia police station."

"Naved and Sahil have been arrested, and two others who claimed to be police officers, have been implicated in the incident. They have been identified as Manoj and Avinash, both are constables at the MIG police station and they have also been arrested. All these accused will be presented before the court. In this case, some cash has been recovered while efforts will be made to recover the US dollars transferred into account of Naveed by taking into police custody," the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway and the accused were being interrogated, he added. (ANI)

