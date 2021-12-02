Bhopal, December 2: A woman constable in Madhya Pradesh has been allowed to undergo a sex reassignment surgery, informed State Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "The woman constable was diagnosed with gender identity disorder since childhood. She had consulted doctors from Delhi, Gwalior's JAH Hospital and Bhopal's Gandhi Medical College. They recommended gender change."

"It is the first case in Madhya Pradesh. The state government has also granted her permission to undergo the surgery," he added.

