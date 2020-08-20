Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 19 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government announced the distribution of ration at minimum price to the non-ration cardholders in the state from September 1 amid COVID-19.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a virtual conference on Wednesday, said, "Every member of a family who is poor but does not have a ration card will get wheat, salt and rice for Rs 1 and Rs 1.5 per litre of kerosene per family, from September 1."

"An additional 5 kgs of food grain for Rs 1 will also be given until November," Chouhan added.

The press conference was held to discuss the upcoming government plan with public distribution system beneficiaries.

"With this, 10 kgs of food grain will be distributed, which means if there are 5 members in a family then that family is getting 50 kgs of the ration," explained Chouhan.

The Chief Minister announced the above under the National Food Security Act. (ANI)

