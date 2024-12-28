Dhar (MP), Dec 28 (PTI) A show-cause notice was served to the in-charge warden of a government school hostel on Saturday over a celebratory event amid the state mourning in honour of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, an official said.

Madhya Pradesh declared seven-day mourning after senior Congress leader and ex-PM Singh, who introduced reforms to make India an economic powerhouse, passed away in Delhi on Thursday night.

Also Read | 'India's Pride': PM Narendra Modi Meets Newly-Crowned World Chess Champion D Gukesh (See Pics).

The alleged colourful function was held at a government girl's residential school hostel in the Dhar district of the BJP-ruled state, said the official.

“We have learnt through social media that the Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential Hostel organised their annual festival amid state mourning,” assistant project coordinator for girls' education Ramesh Nigwal told reporters.

Also Read | Nigambodh Ghat: Delhi's Oldest, Busiest Crematorium and a Bird Watcher's Paradise.

In a video of the event which has gone viral, the students and staff can be seen dancing to film songs at the hostel in the Dharawara area, about 11 km from the district headquarters.

“A show-cause notice has been issued to the warden concerned. If a satisfactory answer is not received within three days, action will be taken as per the orders of senior officials,” Nigwal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)