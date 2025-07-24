Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a national workshop organised on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Rajya Van Vikas Nigam at the Indian Institute of Forest Management in Bhopal on Thursday.

Addressing the programme, CM Yadav highlighted that the state government is making every possible effort in the direction of conservation of forests, forest produce, and wildlife.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that under his leadership and guidance, opportunities for capacity building and progress are available in all directions, said the release. As a result, special initiatives are being taken in the direction of wildlife conservation in the state.

The CM said that the state government is also working towards establishing zoos and wildlife rescue centres. There is a need for brainstorming on the management of forests developed by the Rajya Van Vikas Nigam and its upcoming action plan. While reviewing the work done so far, the state government is ready to take special innovations and initiatives in the direction of forest development and environmental protection.

The Chief Minister also suggested conducting eco-tourism activities at centres of Van Vikas Nigam. He said that Jodhpur in Rajasthan has established itself as a major centre of furniture based on mango and babool wood. Madhya Pradesh can also take such an initiative using the available teak and other high-quality timber.

It is a matter of pride that Madhya Pradesh is the source of rivers. The forests of the state enrich many major rivers of the country with water. The forest-based lifestyle spread across the vast land area of the state gives us the opportunity to live with nature. The highest number of tigers in the country is in Madhya Pradesh. Gharials in the Chambal region are also enhancing the beauty of wildlife tourism. The forest department, while conserving the endangered vultures, has given new life to them in the state, the Chief Minister added.

He further stressed that the state government is working on schemes to reduce deaths caused by snakebite. Preparations are underway for snake census in the state. Madhya Pradesh is such a region where tigers and humans live together in a spirit of coexistence.

Chief Minister Yadav also unveiled the Vision-2047 document focused on the upcoming action plan for forest development on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee year of the Rajya Van Vikas Nigam.

According to the official release, the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Van Vikas Nigam was established on July 24, 1975, to enhance productivity and quality in high-grade forest areas by planting fast-growing, valuable, and multi-purpose species in low-grade forest regions. The Nigam operates in 22 districts across the state. It manages 13 timber depots and 15 permanent plantations. Since its inception, the Nigam has been allotted approximately 4.25 lakh hectares of land, of which 3.90 lakh hectares have been treated by the year 2025. Plantation activities have been carried out on 3.14 lakh hectares of this area.

In the last two years alone, the Nigam has planted around 2 crore 48 lakh saplings. Notably, in 2025, a total of 1 crore 70 lakh root-shoot teak plants were produced in the Nigam's plantations. (ANI)

